R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,173. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.65 and a 52-week high of $92.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

