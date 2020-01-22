R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Invests $223,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB remained flat at $$54.15 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $54.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

