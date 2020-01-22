R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.90. 79,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,978. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $169.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

