QUINADS Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $36,455.00 and $97.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00328520 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012078 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008263 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

