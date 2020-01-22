QuickX Protocol (QCX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,189.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $23,189.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.03 or 0.05489214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033720 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128143 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,085,823 tokens. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

