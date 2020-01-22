Qudian (NYSE:QD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CICC Research downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Qudian in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. Qudian has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qudian will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qudian by 609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318,822 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Qudian by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,924,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Qudian by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,865,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 317,112 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Qudian by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,730,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 645,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

