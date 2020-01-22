Qudian (NYSE:QD) Cut to Neutral at CICC Research

CICC Research downgraded shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

QD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Qudian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Qudian in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.82 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut Qudian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Qudian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Qudian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Get Qudian alerts:

Shares of QD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. 4,644,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. Qudian has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qudian will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 779,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.