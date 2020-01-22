QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.1% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,880,201,000 after buying an additional 83,270 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,331,000 after purchasing an additional 535,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $160,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 152,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,725. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

