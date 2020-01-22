QASH Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. QASH has a total market capitalization of $17.00 million and approximately $104,960.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, IDEX, Huobi and Liquid. In the last week, QASH has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.89 or 0.03515788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00204603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00130458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, EXX, GOPAX, IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

