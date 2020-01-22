Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Hits $0.61 on Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $327,240.00 and $1,040.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00007077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $20.33 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.03 or 0.05489214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033720 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128143 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 532,879 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

