PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Up 41.3% Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $363,260.00 and approximately $47,189.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.71 or 0.03513958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00130539 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,729,166 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

