Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. 3,958,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.