PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.15-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.445-1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

PTC stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $79.95. 1,068,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50. PTC has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.86 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.13.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,199.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Insiders sold 26,303 shares of company stock worth $1,962,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

