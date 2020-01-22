Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 2.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,108 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,733,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 732,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.