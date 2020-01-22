Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.95. 1,632,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,965. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

