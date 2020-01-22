Proton Power Systems (LON:PPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.00

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.58), with a volume of 1098320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.49).

The stock has a market cap of $305.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.78.

Get Proton Power Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total value of £10,000 ($13,154.43). Insiders sold a total of 225,984 shares of company stock worth $6,412,088 in the last 90 days.

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Proton Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proton Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.