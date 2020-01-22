Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $2.01. Proteostasis Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 1,831,975 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $287,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTI. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 142,958 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

