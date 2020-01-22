ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Director Buys $62,430.00 in Stock

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Director Mark N. Diker bought 1,000 shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $62,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 426,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,609,726.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CMD opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $93.87.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

