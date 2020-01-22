Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFPT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.04. 9,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,157. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.95 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $865,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,948,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 17.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,532,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 12.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

