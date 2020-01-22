Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.67-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. Prologis also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.67-3.75 EPS.

Shares of PLD opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.18.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

