Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.67-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.67-3.75 EPS.

PLD stock opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $95.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.18.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

