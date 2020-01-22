Project Coin Market Capitalization Tops $5,776.00 (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Project Coin has traded 38% lower against the dollar. Project Coin has a market cap of $5,776.00 and $21.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Coin alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000321 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Coin

Project Coin is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1 . The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.