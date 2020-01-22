Procter & Gamble Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7459 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 63 years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

NYSE:PG opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average of $120.88. The company has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

