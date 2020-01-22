Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

Shares of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.08. Precipio shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 30,889 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Precipio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Get Precipio alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 525.32% and a negative return on equity of 94.75%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precipio by 8.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.