PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after buying an additional 937,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,277,000 after buying an additional 281,648 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,640,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,626,000 after buying an additional 415,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,699,000 after buying an additional 424,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,456,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,201,000 after buying an additional 41,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

PPL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,838,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,797. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

