PotCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,366.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $3,366.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,715.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.29 or 0.01931158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.62 or 0.03897140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00658444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00758251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00102742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010307 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028351 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00604466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,204,335 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.