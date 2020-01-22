Populous (PPT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Populous has a market cap of $18.30 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.53 or 0.03534995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00204296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00130618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX, Livecoin, Kucoin, Mercatox, OKEx, Bithumb, Binance, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

