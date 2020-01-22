PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Director Purchases $153,110.00 in Stock

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.98. 1,768,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,702. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.66. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

