PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.54

PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $4.50. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 5.09.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

