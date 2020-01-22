Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading Down 0.9%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62, 176 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

