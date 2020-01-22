Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:PZA traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,857. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $245.93 million and a PE ratio of 11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of C$9.19 and a 52-week high of C$10.65.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$138.46 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.6613187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

