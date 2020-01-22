Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Pivotal Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:PVT remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. Pivotal Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

