Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,194. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

