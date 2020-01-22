Phore Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, IDAX, Cryptopia and Nanex. Phore has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $161.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,870,812 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Nanex, IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.