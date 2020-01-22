PhiloSmith Capital Corp Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,163.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.6% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

