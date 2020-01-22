PhiloSmith Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. American Equity Investment Life accounts for 5.0% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned about 0.35% of American Equity Investment Life worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 365,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,720,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,162,000 after purchasing an additional 110,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AEL. ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 338,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,350. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 2.03.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $467,351.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

