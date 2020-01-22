Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Buys $101,958.80 in Stock

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at $92,000. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

