Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average is $106.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

