PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,180.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,892.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $938.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,826.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,816.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

