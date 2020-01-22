Pesetacoin Market Cap Tops $245,350.00 (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Pesetacoin has traded 51.9% higher against the dollar. Pesetacoin has a market capitalization of $245,350.00 and $7.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00659111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007887 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031803 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

Pesetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,307,764 coins. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

