PermRock Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of PRT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 14,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,490. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.