Performance Shipping (DCIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 90.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%.

Shares of DCIX stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Performance Shipping has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

