PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

