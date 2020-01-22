Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

PEBO stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. 559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,297. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $716.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other news, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $98,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,755.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,106 shares of company stock worth $495,312. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.