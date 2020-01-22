Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Shares Up 1%

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) shares shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.28 and last traded at $170.51, 8,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 243,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Coyne David 232,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. Insiders sold a total of 42,119 shares of company stock worth $6,970,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 71.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,347,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,074,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 167,084 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,301,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

