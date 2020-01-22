Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.40.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Penumbra alerts:

NYSE PEN traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $170.43. 2,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.32. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.32, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $122.40 and a 12 month high of $185.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $893,437.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,362.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,119 shares of company stock worth $6,970,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Penumbra by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.