PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of PFSI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. 24,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,371. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.20 million. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $509,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $167,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,628 shares of company stock valued at $6,272,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

