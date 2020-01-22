Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 61,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.