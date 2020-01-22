Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 486.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,932 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in salesforce.com by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,981,702.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $744,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,205 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,036. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $182.75. 4,780,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,523,681. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

