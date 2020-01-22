PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.90, approximately 1,955,204 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,033,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

